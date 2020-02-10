Proud to Serve – Give $1,000 to First Responders and Military Who Deserve a Salute!

FOX 2 is honoring local heroes who dedicate their lives to saving others. We’ve partnered with Art Van Furniture and Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law to honor Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMS, Military and Veterans with a monthly feature, plus $1,000 in gift cards! Your nominations will help us salute those in our community who are Proud to Serve.
Each month, see a hero’s compelling story on FOX 2 News at 6pm. Tell us who you want to salute with our Proud to Serve feature. Let us know why they are deserving and they might get your wish.