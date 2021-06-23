Beat the Heat at Raging Rivers Waterpark

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
Head of St. Louis Pandemic Task Force being deployed
Missouri special legislative session underway to renew important Medicaid tax, debate far from over
Video
Popular restaurant on St. Charles’ Main Street limiting hours of operation due to worker shortage
St. Louis County lines up celebrities to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
St. Louis native writes book on leadership after working with legendary football coaches
Video
Top Stories
Joe’s Market Basket celebrates National Pollinator Week
Video
Top Stories
Tickets still available for US Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials in St. Louis
Video
Tim’s Travels: Girl Scouts learn first responder skills at Camp Fury
Video
New summer looks from makeup expert now that masks are minimal
Video
Finding fireworks for home displays could be tough this year
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Report confirms Blues great Bobby Plager died of ‘cardiac event’
Top Stories
Chiefs announce Training Camp dates dates in St. Joseph
Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announces retirement
USWNT Olympic roster announced: Becky Sauerbrunn of STL heads to third Olympics
Video
Nationals pitcher and St. Louis native Scherzer gets checked for sticky stuff 3 times
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Beat the Heat at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Top Stories
Enter to Win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Missouri special legislative session underway to renew important Medicaid tax, debate far from over
Video
Top Stories
Popular restaurant on St. Charles’ Main Street limiting hours of operation due to worker shortage
Top Stories
St. Louis County lines up celebrities to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Police believe East St. Louis 12-year-old took her own life
Video
Missouri COVID case numbers headed in the wrong direction
22-year-old struck by train and killed in Warren County
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Beat the Heat at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Jun 23, 2021 / 03:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2021 / 03:28 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Police believe East St. Louis 12-year-old took her own life
Video
John McAfee found dead in Spanish jail after court approves extradition to US
St. Charles woman wins first top $100,000 prize in new ‘Find $500’ game
St. Louis Weather
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: ‘We will be the canary’
Popular restaurant on St. Charles’ Main Street limiting hours of operation due to worker shortage
Which websites St. Louis County is blocking from employees
Latest News
Head of St. Louis Pandemic Task Force being deployed
Missouri special legislative session underway to renew important Medicaid tax, debate far from over
Video
Popular restaurant on St. Charles’ Main Street limiting hours of operation due to worker shortage
St. Louis County lines up celebrities to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Police believe East St. Louis 12-year-old took her own life
Video
St. Louis Lambert Airport to get $56.2 million in federal pandemic grants
More News