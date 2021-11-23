Nominate a Remarkable Woman by December 31st

CLAYTON, Mo. - Celebrity Andy Cohen is back in St. Louis to spend time with his family and will stop by his alma mater Tuesday night to promote his newest New York Times bestseller.

Appearing at Clayton High School, Cohen will talk about his latest book, "Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love." It's a collection of inspiring quotes from "the larger-than-life women that defined his life," according to the book's description.