Rep your High School Rivalry

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Feeding America
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Top Stories
Man shot multiple times in the Fox Park neighborhood Wednesday
Video
Hundreds of protesters at Missouri’s Capitol to oppose vaccine mandates
Video
Rowdy crowds concern homeless camp near St. Louis Concert series
Video
Thousands expected to line 31 miles of closed roads to honor a fallen Marine
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Money saver – Suits at Macy’s are 60%-85% off
Top Stories
Cigar Box Guitar Festival coming to Hwy Roadhouse 61 & Kitchen
Video
Top Stories
‘Community Vehicle Fair’ in Webster Groves this weekend
Video
STL Moms: Free diapers available at St. Louis County Library branches this month
Video
‘Pony up For Kids’ at this professional polo match in October
Video
‘Miracle Ear’ is giving away 300 hearing aids at Busch Stadium event
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: Cardinals sweep of Mets fueling playoff push
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals sweep Mets 11-4, remain in playoff spot
Nascar Series race coming to St. Louis, June 5, 2022
Video
Patrick Mahomes did the sweetest dad thing after Sunday’s win against the Browns
Video
St. Louis native Pat Maroon brings Stanley Cup home; ‘never give up on your dreams’
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Rep your High School Rivalry
Top Stories
We’ve got Trans Siberian Orchestra Tickets Before They Go On Sale!
Top Stories
Alanis Morissette is here Saturday – Win Your Way In!
Win tickets to Circus Flora!
The BIG Leap-stakes
Win a Lunch Kit from Studio STL!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
FOX Files: Investigators believe people found dead in burned-out home, died after fire in north St. Louis County
Video
Top Stories
Public planning to show support during funeral procession for Jared Schmitz
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis group helps COVID vaccine efforts for Hispanic, Spanish residents
Video
Ballwin residents raise concerns on proposed seven-story apartment complex
Video
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
Video
Church serves free meals to St. Charles children, service to last entire school year
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Rep your High School Rivalry
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 04:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 04:38 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
St. Clair County has one of highest rates of ‘zombie foreclosures’ in country
Parent finds gun and ammo inside south St. Louis book box
Video
Map: Funeral procession for Jared Schmitz to close 30-miles of interstate Thursday
Pevely business burns in early morning fire
Video
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
Video
Thousands expected to line 31 miles of closed roads to honor a fallen Marine
Video
Map shows major shifts in St. Louis City neighborhood populations
Latest News
Apartment fire above Pressbox Sports Bar on Gravois
Video
Man shot multiple times in the Fox Park neighborhood Wednesday
Video
Hundreds of protesters at Missouri’s Capitol to oppose vaccine mandates
Video
Rowdy crowds concern homeless camp near St. Louis Concert series
Video
Thousands expected to line 31 miles of closed roads to honor a fallen Marine
Video
Pevely business burns in early morning fire
Video
More News