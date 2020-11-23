Win passes to Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka!

Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka is open EVERY night, November 20, 2020 – January 10, 2021. Drive through the Midwest’s most spectacular holiday light display filled with animated scenes, dazzling special effects, and millions of shimmering lights – this is the whimsical version of over 4 million lights. It’s open every night through January 10th including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve to help you family make amazing holiday memories!

Admission fee is by the carload, one price entertains the entire family. If you bring in a toy to donate, you can save $5.00 on your admission price! Donated toys will support Catholic Charities of St. Louis agencies.

Arrive 20-30 minutes early to visit Kringle’s General Store and pick up a personalized ornament, and stocking stuffers for the entire family. In lieu of photos with Santa, you can visit and wave to Santa along the route and children can write their Christmas wishes for him to collect.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom Hours of Operation

• 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm Friday and Saturday

• 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm Sunday-Thursday

