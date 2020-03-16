Song of the Day – Journey

One of the most popular American bands of all time….JOURNEY returns to St. Louis with The Pretenders on Friday, June 26th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Tickets are on sale , but FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week,

JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders.

The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard “Legends of Live” touring award. 2018’s massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold. In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Entries are due by 3/20 at 9am CST.

Official Rules