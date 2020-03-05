Song of the Day – The Bachelor Live!

The most successful reality romance series in the history of television is coming to your hometown. The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party. Hosted by Bachelor nation favorites, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love.

Coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre on March 13th, FOX 2 wants you to win tickets to the show!

Entries are due by 3/06 at 9am CST.

