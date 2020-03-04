Song of the Day – The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Tour is coming to the Stifel Theatre on Saturday, June 6th! On the heels of the Season Three debut of FOX’s #1 hit THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment today announced that an all new live show, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will hit the road to Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, June 6, bringing the #1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour.

Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages. Tickets for the tour are on sale now!

Tickets can also be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Enterprise Center Box Office.

“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGER under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “THE MASKED SINGER national tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”

