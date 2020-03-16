Three & It’s Free – Suspended

We love to give away daily prizes during our 3 & It’s Free contest each week on FOX 2 News at 9am! But for now, we will be suspending our 3 & It’s Free giveaways and hope to bring it back soon! We will make an announcement as soon as we can when 3 and It’s Free can return! But for the next few weeks we will not have a daily 3 and It’s Free giveaway during the 9am! We appreciate all of our viewers understanding during this situation! Tune into FOX 2 News at 9am for announcements on when 3 & It’s Free will be returning!

