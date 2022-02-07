Win 4 tickets to see Disney’s THE LION KING at the Fabulous Fox Theatre!

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - As the snow begins to melt and temperatures begin to rise, police say they are also seeing an increase in crime. Early Sunday morning, employees at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Center in Maryland Heights walked out of their overnight shifts to shattered glass and missing belongings; their vehicles broken into by a band of thieves.

The St. Peters Police Department confirmed at least 75 cars were broken into overnight in the Amazon parking lot. After reviewing building security cameras, police say a dark-colored sedan with several passengers pulled into the lot around 3:30 a.m., began busting windows, and quickly grabbing as many items as they could.