Win a Lunch Kit from Studio STL!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Health experts speak about the new COVID Infusion Center in North St Louis. Although the northside is one of the areas with the highest number of COVID cases it was not the first to get the infusion center that provides treatment for people recently testing positive. There's about a 15 percent positivity in minority areas, yet the first infusion center was opened in outstate Missouri.

The state is opening five infusion centers throughout Missouri at a cost of $30 Million Dollars. This center in North St Louis is scheduled to stay open for a month.