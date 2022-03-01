WIN A PAIR OF UNLIMITED LAWN PASSES TO THE 2022 SEASON AT HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE!

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company.

The Davenport, Iowa-based publisher said the Delaware judge rejected Alden Global Capital's motion for an injunction in Alden's latest lawsuit Friday. Earlier in February, a judge also blocked Alden's effort to nominate its own directors at Lee's March 10 annual meeting.