Win a #007 Prize Pack!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - President Biden and the First Lady will be attending a small family wedding today. The White House issued a statement saying that St. Louis native and former Real Housewife of Orange County Meghan O’Toole King is getting married to the president's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens.

The couple is having the ceremony at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. They are the groom's parents. Valerie, 75, has long supported her brother Joe Biden's political career. She managed his winning 1972 run for the U.S. Senate and unsuccessful presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008. She was a top advisor for his election to the White House in 2020.