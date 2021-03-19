Win a “sneak peak” to the 2021 St. Louis Auto Show

Whether you’re drooling over the Million Dollar Mile or test driving at a Ride & Drive, it’s all here at the STL Auto Show. Coming to America’s Center and The Dome, FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win a sneak peak before the doors open!

If it burns rubber, you’ll find it at the STL Auto Show. On April 8-11, see cars, trucks, SUVs, drifting and more! Not only do kids 12 and under get in free, but they can ride backseat during an FCA Ride & Drive and watch our cars dance during our live drifting events. Explore hundreds of new vehicles as well as the latest tech and coolest gadgets around.

ENTER HERE for your chance to win a sneak peak. Visit St. Louis Auto Show to learn more!

Official Rules