Win a Sneak Peak to the 2022 St. Louis Auto Show!

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - A team of Affton Americans 8U hockey players took a play out of the Blues book and showed up to their tournament in the Lake of the Ozarks looking like they were headed to spring break.

The hockey club posted a video on Facebook of the boys leaving their hotel in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday wearing swim trunks, flip flops, and sunglasses. This is a stunt the Blues players pulled when they arrived at the Winter Classic in Minneapolis.