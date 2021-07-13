Win a Swag Bag of FOX 2 Merch and check out the new App!

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – St. Louis doctors are heading to Springfield, Missouri where physicians are overwhelmed in caring for COVID-19 patients at Mercy Springfield Hospital.

The Springfield hospital has had to open a sixth COVID ward to treat patients. They’re up to 140 patients as of Tuesday, a higher number of patients than they had in the fall. Most of these new COVID patients are not vaccinated. Approximately 70 of them are under 65 years of age.