Win BLACK CROWES tickets every day this week!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
Illinois teen survives after being sucked into culvert
Video
Former Missouri Rep. Betty Thompson dies at 81
Residents in The Hill neighborhood spend Sunday clearing storm debris
Video
Residents at O’Fallon, Mo. condominium say city storm system doesn’t protect them from flooding when it rains
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Footwear suggestions for mall walkers from South County Center
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy art and food in Maplewood tonight at ‘Let Them Eat Art’
Video
Top Stories
Grow Solar St. Louis explains benefits of adding solar panels to homes
Video
Blood drive honoring Belleville Police Sergeant happening Tuesday
Video
Tim’s Travels: Free dental exams for veterans Saturday
Video
Local group plants food and gets it to those in food deserts
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charges of indecency with child; lawyer responds
Top Stories
Cardinals-Cubs postponed by rain, to be made up in September
Cardinals hit 3 homers in 5th, beat Cubs 6-0
Spectator takes swing of McIlroy’s club at Scottish Open
Bradley Beal gives shoutout to St. Louis ahead of Olympic play
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win BLACK CROWES tickets every day this week!
Top Stories
Win a prize package to see Blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray at Chesterfield Amphitheater!
Top Stories
Beat the Heat at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Illinois teen survives after being sucked into culvert
Video
Top Stories
Former Missouri Rep. Betty Thompson dies at 81
Top Stories
Residents in The Hill neighborhood spend Sunday clearing storm debris
Video
Residents at O’Fallon, Mo. condominium say city storm system doesn’t protect them from flooding when it rains
Video
7-day COVID case average in Missouri has jumped 308% since June 1
Ameren Illinois customers without power tops 7,700
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Win BLACK CROWES tickets every day this week!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 04:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 03:19 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Illinois teen survives after being sucked into culvert
Video
St. Louis Weather
7-day COVID case average in Missouri has jumped 308% since June 1
Residents at O’Fallon, Mo. condominium say city storm system doesn’t protect them from flooding when it rains
Video
Winds rip 200-foot steeple off St. Louis church, causes minimal damage to cars
Video
Traffic
Conor McGregor beaten by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after gruesome leg injury
Latest News
Illinois teen survives after being sucked into culvert
Video
Former Missouri Rep. Betty Thompson dies at 81
Residents in The Hill neighborhood spend Sunday clearing storm debris
Video
Residents at O’Fallon, Mo. condominium say city storm system doesn’t protect them from flooding when it rains
Video
Springfield hospitals see weekend rise in COVID-19 patients; one opens another COVID unit
Top Republicans campaign in Robertsville, Mo. for Greitens’ Senate bid
More News