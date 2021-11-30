Win Chicago tickets before they go on sale!

ST. ANN, Mo. - People all around St. Louis know the many ways Scott Collett supports his community. That’s what earned him our Proud to Serve award and $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm.

For the past 9 years, Collett has supported the needs of the St. Ann Police Department as police commissioner. He also owns his own landscaping company and dedicates his time to a charity whose mission is to provide sporting equipment for children of families in need.