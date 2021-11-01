Win Darius Rucker tickets before they go on sale!

ST. LOUIS - Beginning Monday celebrity Andy Cohen, a native St. Louisan, will have his own ice cream flavor sold at Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery.

Customers can now purchase "Peppermint Andy" in stores and it can be ordered and shipped starting on Wednesday, November 3. Fifty percent of sales from the peppermint-chocolate flavored ice cream will go to the non-profit DOORWAYS. The organization is an interfaith non-profit which provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.