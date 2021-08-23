Win JAMES TAYLOR tickets before they go on sale!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Feeding America
BestReviews
Top Stories
Balloon release honors slain former Cardinal Ritter basketball player
Video
Man shot and Killed in East St. Louis Sunday morning
Video
Two in custody following police pursuit across St. Louis County
Video
You Paid For It – Loop Trolley vying for millions in federal tax dollars
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Making art with nature at Laumeier Sculpture Park
Video
Top Stories
BBB sees huge jump in number of online shopping scams
Video
Top Stories
Ari’s Ice Cream Parlor and Cafe has sweet treats and comfort food
Video
Attorney explains new law’s impact on St. Louis County mask mandate battle
Video
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home announced
Video
Jordan Anderson Racing prepares for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals’ 3-0 win
Top Stories
Tsutsugo, Newman homer in Pirates 5-4 win over Cardinals
Erratic driving upends Bommarito Automotive Group 500
More Tokyo gymnasts join Biles’ Gold Over America Tour in St. Louis
Video
Yadi leaves playful message after Wong steals his base
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win JAMES TAYLOR tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
Win Chris Stapleton tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Top Stories
Win a V.I.P package to the 2021 Saint Louis Derby!
Studio STL
Feature your business or event
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
You Paid For It – Loop Trolley vying for millions in federal tax dollars
Video
Top Stories
Parents apprehensive as students head back to classroom
Video
Top Stories
The first city in Missouri to reach 50% full vaccination is…
Funeral held for 5 children who died in Metro East apartment fire
Video
42nd annual Ballwin Days event is happening this weekend
Video
Three suspects involved in stealing vehicle at gas station in St. Louis
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Win JAMES TAYLOR tickets before they go on sale!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Aug 23, 2021 / 04:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2021 / 04:16 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Studio STL Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Studio STL
SIGN UP
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
5 children who died in East St. Louis apartment fire will be laid to rest this weekend
Video
Two in custody following police pursuit across St. Louis County
Video
The first city in Missouri to reach 50% full vaccination is…
Funeral held for 5 children who died in Metro East apartment fire
Video
Local restaurant hosting trivia night to collect items for Afghan families coming to St. Louis
Video
St. Louis Weather
Win JAMES TAYLOR tickets before they go on sale!
Latest News
Balloon release honors slain former Cardinal Ritter basketball player
Video
Man shot and Killed in East St. Louis Sunday morning
Video
Two in custody following police pursuit across St. Louis County
Video
You Paid For It – Loop Trolley vying for millions in federal tax dollars
Video
Parents apprehensive as students head back to classroom
Video
UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Overland woman
More News