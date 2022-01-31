Win LUKE BRYAN tickets before they go on sale!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
2 bodies found in Springfield National Cemetery
Missouri AG files temporary restraining orders in school mask mandate lawsuits
9 Mile Garden announces 30 food trucks for 2022 lineup
Why this Missouri county gave back almost half a million dollars in COVID relief still a mystery
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: Health insurance and retirement
Video
Top Stories
2DEF asks for donations to help domestic violence survivors
Video
Top Stories
Missouri Poison Center says keep at-home COVID-19 testing kits away from kids
Video
How St. Louis is celebrating the Lunar New Year today
Video
Tim’s Travels: Leave the flowers, send a bouquet of chicken this Valentine’s Day
Video
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The City Museum
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Chiefs fan loses bet, eats tarantula
Top Stories
St. Louis Cardinals sign minor league free agent pitcher, add invite to spring training
Chiefs Andy Reid says he’ll be back next season
Video
Chiefs go into offseason with several free agent questions
Gallery
Super Bowl LVI set, Rams vs Bengals
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win LUKE BRYAN tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
Josh Groban is coming to St. Louis – Win tickets EVERY DAY this week!
Top Stories
CHEER Live is coming! Win tickets before you can buy them!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Bijoux Chocolates is hub for artisan, hand-painted chocolates
Video
Top Stories
Get a $10 discount to iKarateclub.com’s 30-day cardio defense challenge!
Video
Pine View Medical Clinic offers an easier solution to E.D.
Video
2D’s Beauty Boutique & Salon can get you some new clothes and a new coif
Video
All the schoosh and zhoosh you want for National Hot Chocolate Day
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
2 bodies found in Springfield National Cemetery
Top Stories
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Top Stories
Omicron continues decline in St. Louis region; hospitalizations trend downward
Could we be on the backend of omicron surge? Missouri COVID update shows promising data
Charges dropped in murder, related shooting at Saint Louis Galleria
‘All clear’ given following St. Louis City Hall bomb threat
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Win LUKE BRYAN tickets before they go on sale!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Jan 31, 2022 / 04:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM CST
Close
You have been added to FOX 2 Weather Newsletter
Subscribe Now
FOX 2 Weather
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Winter Storm Watch in effect Tuesday through Thursday for St. Louis area
Video
Snow day or remote learning? St. Louis area school districts share snow plans
40 years later: A look back at ‘The Blizzard of 82’
Video
Missouri winter storm: How much snow could we get near me
Gallery
Major winter storm to impact the region late Tuesday into Thursday
Video
St. Louis winter weather this week: Winter storm expected Tues, Wednesday, Thursday
Video
St. Louis Weather
Latest News
2 bodies found in Springfield National Cemetery
Missouri AG files temporary restraining orders in school mask mandate lawsuits
9 Mile Garden announces 30 food trucks for 2022 lineup
Why this Missouri county gave back almost half a million dollars in COVID relief still a mystery
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Missouri State Parks see record attendance in 2021
More News