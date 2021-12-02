Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
Hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing Cassidy Rainwater
Pritzker announces $300 million in relief grants for Illinois childcare providers
Nelly gives 12-year-old girl his jacket at Kentucky concert
Win passes to Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka!
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Your pet can visit Santa at St. Louis area malls
Video
Top Stories
BBB’s tips for staying away from online shopping frauds
Video
Top Stories
Anomaly Fashion Experience coming to Laclede’s Landing in January
Video
U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Zoo is ready for visitors
Video
FOX 2 and Fabulous Fox Theatre team up for special savings on six holiday shows!
Video
Bissell Pet Foundation wants to empty their shelter
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Player photos omitted from Cardinals website due to lockout
Top Stories
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce second overall in Pro Bowl voting
Blues goalie Binnington placed in COVID-19 protocols
Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
MLB players locked out in 1st work stoppage since 1995
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win Chicago tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
Win Tickets to see Straight No Chaser at the Fabulous Fox!
Top Stories
Win tickets to Magical Cirque Christmas at the Fox!
Nominate a Remarkable Woman by December 31st
Win Mannheim Steamroller tickets!
Join us for the 2021 season of WonderLight’s Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
St. Louis high school students march against gun violence in honor of 19-year-old
Video
Top Stories
Festus daycare center to shut down, affecting more than 100 children
Video
Top Stories
Witnesses describe moments before crash that killed St. Louis County detective
Video
FBI, Secret Service agents flock to St. Louis to address cybersecurity threats
Video
How the Supreme Court’s decision could affect Missouri abortion laws
Video
Variety CEO to step down at year’s end
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Win passes to Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 12:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 11:27 AM CST
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Where is the Garden of Eden? Why the LDS owns over 3,000 acres in Missouri
Police identify driver who rammed SUV killing detective, injuring another
Video
Join us for the 2021 season of WonderLight’s Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway!
Webster Groves High School on lock out after social media threat
Witnesses describe moments before crash that killed St. Louis County detective
Video
2 officers injured in arrest of 3 for car theft in St. Charles County
Video
St. Louis planning panel approves Topgolf rezoning project
Latest News
Hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing Cassidy Rainwater
Pritzker announces $300 million in relief grants for Illinois childcare providers
Nelly gives 12-year-old girl his jacket at Kentucky concert
Webster Groves High School on lock out after social media threat
St. Louis County man pleads guilty to role in widespread romance scam
Car slams into Troy, Illinois gas station
Video
More News