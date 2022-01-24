Win PBR Tickets Every Day this Week!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Car bursts into flames after man with gunshot wound crashes in north St. Louis
Video
Kirkwood School District could extend its mask mandate at meeting tonight
Video
Elected official who made Cure Violence program possible seems to have been forgotten
Video
Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Missouri
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Making a plan to meet your fitness goals
Video
Top Stories
Sans Bar shares online recipes while celebrating Dry January
Video
Top Stories
Newday app users can invest in environmental, social, and governance causes
Video
Monster Jam is happening at the Dome at America’s Center this weekend
Video
Area executive director of Autism Speaks explains rise in diagnosis
Video
St. Louis County Library plans events for kids during Black History Month
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Blues beat Canucks, 3-1
Top Stories
Chiefs beat Bills in AFC Divisional OT thriller to advance to fourth-straight AFC Championship
Live
Jimerson scores 31 to lift Saint Louis over UMass 90-59
Tyreek Hill fined for pompom touchdown celebration
Video
Top seeds (Packers, Titans) fall in NFL playoffs
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win PBR Tickets Every Day this Week!
Top Stories
Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
Video
Top Stories
Pokes, Jokes and the woke – we spill the tea with Judi D. from KLOU!
Video
Compass Retirement Solutions helps clients make decisions surrounding Social Security benefits
Video
Let Pine View Medical Clinic show you they can help with E.D.
Video
Don’t face bankruptcy alone, let Groswald Law guide you through
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Elected official who made Cure Violence program possible seems to have been forgotten
Video
Top Stories
Jewish Community Center holds biannual used book sale
Video
Top Stories
35% of PCR COVID tests coming back positive, Missouri health officials say
O’Fallon officers fatally wound driver who smashed car into police vehicle
Video
Where are Hannibal’s ‘lost boys’? A cave and 55 years of questions
Maryland Heights teen shot in the arm; police question suspect
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Win PBR Tickets Every Day this Week!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Jan 24, 2022 / 04:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2022 / 01:13 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
O’Fallon officers fatally wound driver who smashed car into police vehicle
Video
35% of PCR COVID tests coming back positive, Missouri health officials say
Wentzville School Board votes to remove controversial book
Where are Hannibal’s ‘lost boys’? A cave and 55 years of questions
St. Louis Weather
Chiefs beat Bills in AFC Divisional OT thriller to advance to fourth-straight AFC Championship
Live
Kirkwood School District could extend its mask mandate at meeting tonight
Video
Latest News
Mild Monday with highs in the low-50s, chance for snow later this week
Video
Car bursts into flames after man with gunshot wound crashes in north St. Louis
Video
Kirkwood School District could extend its mask mandate at meeting tonight
Video
Elected official who made Cure Violence program possible seems to have been forgotten
Video
Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train in Missouri
Jewish Community Center holds biannual used book sale
Video
More News