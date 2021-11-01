Win RENT tickets, the 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour coming to Stifel Theatre!

ST. LOUIS - Clouds have moved into the St. Louis region behind a cold front but skies are expected to clear out later Sunday afternoon. That means mostly clear skies as the ghosts and goblins come out to play this evening.

Temperatures should climb to the upper 50s to near 60 Sunday afternoon along with breezy winds. As trick-or-treaters head out to collect their candy those breezy winds will be easing up and temperatures will be in the mid 50s, dropping to the upper 40s by about 9 p.m.