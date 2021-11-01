Win RENT tickets, the 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour coming to Stifel Theatre!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Top Stories
Astros win Game 5, stay alive in World Series
A cool but sweet forecast for trick-or-treating Halloween evening
Video
Maryland Heights police officers grow out beards to benefit the St. Louis Crisis Nursery
Video
Volunteers needed to set up flags in honor of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: St. Louis’ favorite Halloween candy and traditions
Video
Top Stories
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center celebrates 30th anniversary
Video
Top Stories
Orthopedic doctor explains discomfort teen athletes could experience
Video
Money Saver: Save over $50 on an Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Video
Challenge Unlimited helps place those with disabilities in a job
Video
Northwoods Police Department hosts free and safe Halloween event
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Astros win Game 5, stay alive in World Series
Top Stories
Blues and Binnington shut out Blackhawks 1-0
Braves beat Astros again, one win away from World Series title
Tigers win at Vandy thanks to Badie’s big game
Rutgers hands the Illini a 20-14 defeat
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win RENT tickets, the 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour coming to Stifel Theatre!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Navy serviceman laid to rest in emotional service
Video
Top Stories
Prayer vigil held for fallen Pontoon Beach officer
Video
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Illinois nightclub Saturday morning
Got leftover Halloween candy? Here are organizations collecting donations
St. Louis animation company debuts horror video game
Video
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help with homicide investigation
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Win RENT tickets, the 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour coming to Stifel Theatre!
Contests
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Nov 1, 2021 / 04:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 10:46 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
‘Take a birthday’ – Missouri family’s sinister secret revealed
Video
Missouri high school crowns first male student homecoming queen
American Airlines cancels 1,600 weekend flights. What went wrong?
City shuts down Pevely Halloween display, considers light display a business
Video
Study: Happy friends could help teenagers beat depression
Nelly launches new clothing line with Arch Apparel to rep the Lou with pride
St. Charles County police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Latest News
A cool but sweet forecast for trick-or-treating Halloween evening
Video
Maryland Heights police officers grow out beards to benefit the St. Louis Crisis Nursery
Video
Volunteers needed to set up flags in honor of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer
Video
‘Take a birthday’ – Missouri family’s sinister secret revealed
Video
Navy serviceman laid to rest in emotional service
Video
Prayer vigil held for fallen Pontoon Beach officer
Video
More News