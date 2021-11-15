Win tickets to HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at Stifel Theatre!

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - According to the FBI Madison County had around 781 incidents of violence including six murders last year. State's Attorney Tom Haine says he sees a disturbing trend.

Republican Tom Haine was elected to the job as Madison County's States Attorney, the top prosecutor in 2020, and follows in his father's footsteps. Bill Haine served as States Attorney for 14 years, starting in 1988.