Win tickets to Mummies of the World: The Exhibition

Fascinating, intriguing, and inspiring!

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, the largest collection of real mummies and related artifacts ever assembled, is coming to the Saint Louis Science Center. Opening to the public on Feb. 6, the exhibition features more than 125 real mummies and artifacts from across the globe, providing a window into the lives of people from every region of the world and offering unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations. This compelling collection, presented with reverence and dignity, includes ancient mummies from South America, Europe and ancient Egypt, dating as far back as 4,500 years.

Visitors embark on a journey into the extraordinary world of mummies and mummification.

Opens Saturday, February 6th at the Saint Louis Science Center.

Real Mummies. Real Science. Real People.

Described as “fascinating, intriguing, and inspiring,” by NBC, “absolutely extraordinary,” by NPR and “a must see,” by FOX TV, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition will instill a sense of curiosity and wonder in each and every visitor. With more than 2 million worldwide visitors to date, the traveling exhibition is one of the most popular inq the world.

Through modern science, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition demonstrates how the mummification process takes place and highlights real advances in the scientific methods used to study mummies, including Computed Tomography (CT), ancient DNA analysis and radiocarbon dating, all of which allow researchers to answer questions about the lives, history and cultures of the mummies. Who were they? Where did they come from? And what can they teach us?

What secrets do mummies hold about the past? What clues do they bring us for the future? A journey awaits as we unravel their mysteries.

