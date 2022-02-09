Win tickets to see Celebrity Chef Alton Brown at the Fox!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Special St. Louis riverboat cruises to celebrate Mardi Gras & St. Patrick’s Day
Nominate an outstanding business for the ‘Grow St. Charles’ award
Understanding how Missouri’s 7-day case average dropped 19% in a single day
Judge won’t readmit 4 Missouri students involved in slavery petition
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Kids books stress importance of mental and physical health
Video
Top Stories
New book helps house-hunters through the buying process
Video
Top Stories
Sponsor animals with Humane Society of Missouri’s Barn Buddy’s Program
Video
Gift-A-Meal: One meal for you provides a free one to a person in need
Video
Valentine’s Day gift from Crown Candy Kitchen supports a good cause
Video
Tim’s Travels: Always in Bloom florist prepares for Valentine’s Day
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to contract extension
Top Stories
NFL Commissioner Goodell on L.A.: ‘We really landed in the right spot’
Video
University of Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks leaves for NFL job
#13 Illini lose to #3 Purdue again, 84-68
Tigers lose at Vandy, 70-62
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win tickets to see Celebrity Chef Alton Brown at the Fox!
Top Stories
Win tickets to THE WHO at Enterprise Center!
Top Stories
Win 4 tickets to see Disney’s THE LION KING at the Fabulous Fox Theatre!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
The Premarital Architect helps couples design a successful married life
Video
Top Stories
Science, coaching, and technology fuel the burn at Orangetheory
Video
Kakao Chocolate has the perfect pairing for your Valentine’s Day pairing!
Video
Setting the mood with essential oils and herbs, Cheryl’s Herbs gets romantic
Video
Bloom where you are planted; make a high-end looking flower arrangement with Pretty Together
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Understanding how Missouri’s 7-day case average dropped 19% in a single day
Top Stories
Why is February Black History Month?
Top Stories
St. Louis ranked No. 1 among cities where minority-owned startups thrive
Shamrock Shake, OREO Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 21 at McDonald’s
Lindbergh Schools will be mask-optional starting Thursday for K-12
Missouri Senate works all Tuesday on congressional map, still no resolution
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Win tickets to see Celebrity Chef Alton Brown at the Fox!
Contests
Posted:
Feb 9, 2022 / 04:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 9, 2022 / 12:08 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Studio STL Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Studio STL
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Woman charged with 7 Central West End overdose deaths
Video
Caught on cam: Teens rescued from Creve Coeur Lake after falling through ice
Video
Senator Hawley: Former VP Pence had no ability to overturn 2020 election on January 6
Video
Judge won’t readmit 4 Missouri students involved in slavery petition
Illinois plans to end mask mandate this month, but not at all schools
Video
Former St. Louis jail guard admits allowing inmate’s beating
Missouri prison on lockdown after worker stabbed, other violent incidents
Video
Latest News
Special St. Louis riverboat cruises to celebrate Mardi Gras & St. Patrick’s Day
Nominate an outstanding business for the ‘Grow St. Charles’ award
Understanding how Missouri’s 7-day case average dropped 19% in a single day
Judge won’t readmit 4 Missouri students involved in slavery petition
Former St. Louis jail guard admits allowing inmate’s beating
Senator Hawley: Former VP Pence had no ability to overturn 2020 election on January 6
Video
More News