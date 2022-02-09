Win tickets to see Celebrity Chef Alton Brown at the Fox!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There are two specialty cruises to help celebrate both Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day. You can join in on the Fat Tuesday party cruise and St. Patrick's Day recovery brunch cruise. Tickets for them start at $28 and go up to $51. You need to make reservations ahead of time.

