Win tickets to see Little River Band at Chesterfield Amphitheatre!

When the pandemic hit, live music was one of the first things to be affected and will be one of the last to come back. KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS is about all the people behind the scenes who bring you concerts everyday – ushers, ticket takers, bartenders, wait staff, sound & lighting technicians, stagehands, backstage crews, the list goes on and on.

That’s why, KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS is hosting a concert featuring Little River Band to continue raising funds for our local, live events industry! Tickets are on sale now for the concert happening Saturday, May 8th at Chesterfield Amphitheatre!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets to the show, plus $50 gift certificate to Corner Pub & Grill

Saturday, May 8 – 8:00 PM

Chesterfield Amphitheater

Tickets available at ChesterfieldAmphitheater.com

Part of the proceeds of the show to benefit KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS

Official Rules