Win tickets to see SIMONE BILES at Gold Over America Tour!

ST. LOUIS - June is Pride Month, and if you were in St. Louis City you may have seen the Pride Care-A-Van. Members and allies of the LGBTQ community decorated their vehicles and drove through the streets of the city.

The parade started at Fountain Park located at Fountain Avenue and North Euclid Avenue. It then traveled south past the Missouri Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park all the way to Grand Boulevard at Potomac Street.