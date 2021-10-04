Win tickets to see Simone! Jade! MyKayla! Jordan! Grace!

ST. LOUIS-- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and on today's SSM Ask the Expert, Dr. Jovita Oruwari joins us to discuss breast surgery. Dr. Oruwari is a breast surgeron from SSM Health DePaul Hospital.

She told FOX2 medical reporter Dan Gray that she believes women should do self-breast exams which is not the advice of all doctors. She also stresses the importance of screenings. She said doctors want to catch the lump before it can be felt.