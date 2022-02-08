Win tickets to THE WHO at Enterprise Center!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
St. Louis County’s mask mandate returns to court Tuesday morning
Video
Man shot in the chest in St. Louis early Tuesday morning
Video
Car crashed into Cahokia Heights Walgreens Tuesday morning
Video
Grant’s Farm animals make predictions on The Big Game
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Cupcake Fetish Cafe hits 2 year anniversary just before Valentine’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Faith Family Church in Shiloh, Ill. wants to help those going through divorce
Video
Top Stories
Honoring our Heroes hosts fundraiser at Ballwin’s Texas Roadhouse
Video
Stay warm inside with the kids at the National Museum of Transportation
Video
Money Saver: Up to 70% off on UGGs
Video
Tim’s Travels: Timmy Bow Ties hosts educational show for kids
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
How Homeland Security stops counterfeit Super Bowl merch
Video
Top Stories
St. Charles County native Jincy Dunne shares her journey to Winter Olympics
Video
Chiefs' Bieniemy passed up for head coach spot again
Curling gold medalist visits Columbus club
Mahomes look-alike fools fans at Pro Bowl
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win tickets to THE WHO at Enterprise Center!
Top Stories
Win 4 tickets to see Disney’s THE LION KING at the Fabulous Fox Theatre!
Top Stories
Win LUKE BRYAN tickets before they go on sale!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
It’s art on two wheels see the beautiful bikes at the Motorcycle Showcase STL
Video
Top Stories
Haefner Law Office educates clients about a flat rate divorce
Video
Mondays with George Mahe – St. Louis Magazine gives us reasons to love St. Louis!
Video
Fresh Thyme at the City Foundry is all about the blues – DEMIblue!
Video
Win the iKarateclub.com 30-day Cardio Defense challenge and pay yourself to get in shape!
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Missouri prison on lockdown after worker stabbed, other violent incidents
Video
Top Stories
Lawmakers pushing to legalize sports betting in Missouri
Video
Top Stories
Some state workers would not get pay raise under plan approved Monday
Video
Former Chesterfield officer turned sex offender back in jail under new charge
Video
Missouri considers lowering age requirement for interstate semi-truck drivers
Video
USPS acknowledges mail delivery delays in St. Louis area
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Win tickets to THE WHO at Enterprise Center!
Contests
Posted:
Feb 8, 2022 / 10:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2022 / 08:50 AM CST
Close
You have been added to Studio STL Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Studio STL
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Missouri prison on lockdown after worker stabbed, other violent incidents
Video
Domed home for sale outside Rolla comes with grass airstrip
Gallery
Rockwood school district mourning the loss of middle school student
USPS acknowledges mail delivery delays in St. Louis area
Video
Car crashed into Cahokia Heights Walgreens Tuesday morning
Video
St. Louis Weather
7th person dies from suspected overdose in Central West End
Video
Latest News
No ruling Tuesday after court hearing on St. Louis County mask order
St. Louis County’s mask mandate returns to court Tuesday morning
Video
Man shot in the chest in St. Louis early Tuesday morning
Video
Car crashed into Cahokia Heights Walgreens Tuesday morning
Video
Grant’s Farm animals make predictions on The Big Game
Video
Missouri prison on lockdown after worker stabbed, other violent incidents
Video
More News