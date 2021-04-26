Win your way in to see Country Megastar LUKE BRYAN at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

Country megastar Luke Bryan is bringing his “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 19th, 2021!  The tour features special guests Dylan Scott & Runaway June.  Luke Bryan was just named “Entertainer of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music.  With over twenty-five Number 1 singles and over 75 million records sold, Luke Bryan is one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale Friday, 4/30 at 10am!

FOX 2 is also offering a pre-sale (link is coming) for our viewers on Thursday, April 29th from 10a – 10pm.  Use Password: FOX2Now

Tour hashtag: #ProudToBeRightHereTour

