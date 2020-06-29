Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!

Holiday World in Santa Claus, IN is open for the season! Splashin’ Safari officially opens July 4th, 2020.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are giving away pairs of tickets! Check out the Pick Your Price to buy tickets online, the only place to buy. Ride Cheetah Chase, Holiday World’s new ride and the world’s first launched water coaster. Details at www.HolidayWorld.com

Winners will receive a pair of ticket vouchers redeemable until November 1, 2020.

From Holiday World:

We’re the Cleanest Park in the World, and we have been for two decades. We’re enhancing our safety and cleaning procedures to keep it that way. We’re doing our best to minimize your risk when you visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, but there’s inherent risk in entering the park today, just as there are inherent risks in going to a restaurant, visiting a shop, or visiting an attraction. Please understand that we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19 when you visit our parks.

We’ve set up a plan to help keep you as safe as possible. There are “Santatizer” stations throughout the park and we’ll be sanitizing high-touch areas regularly. Dining areas have been spaced out when possible, and footprints have been placed to help you keep social distancing. We’ve also replaced crowded queues with our inLine Reservation System where you’ll wait while you enjoy other parts of the park.

We also need some help from you.

Before your visit, please purchase a ticket online (link to www.holidayworld.com) to secure your spot for the day. We ask that you please not visit the park if you’re not feeling well, and that you please delay your visit if you’ve recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Certain people are at higher risk for developing severe illness due to COVID-19, and in those cases we recommend you consult your doctor before visiting. If you feel you cannot visit this year or need to delay your visit, give us a call and we’ll help work something out.

Once you’re in the park, please wash and/or sanitize your hands frequently, maintain social distance by staying on the footprints throughout the park, and consider wearing a face covering. If you can, get a HoliCash wristband or use Apple Pay or Android Pay for a touchless payment option. Most importantly, we ask for your patience this year. We’re doing our best to keep your visit as carefree as possible, but we understand that everything won’t be the way it was before. Let us know if you see a process or procedure that can be safely improved, and please know that we’re doing everything we can to give you a safe, happy, and memorable day.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, July 20th!

Official Rules