How to find your state’s immunization registry

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

ST. LOUIS– As more and more Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine you may be seeing the term immunization registry popping up. So what is it?

The CDC says states have an immunization information system (IIS). An IIS is a statewide immunization registry doctors and public health clinics use to save and update vaccination records.

Your state’s immunization registry may have most, if not all of your or your child’s records. You can ask your doctor to enter the vaccines you or your child has received in your state’s IIS.

You can contact the IIS in your state or the state where your child received their last shots to see if they have your records.

You can also contact your immunization provider directly or your local or state immunization program through your state’s health department.

You can find a link to each states’s immunization information system on the CDC’s site.