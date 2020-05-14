Beyoncé shares video of mobile Covid-19 testing sites she set up in her hometown

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has shared a new video of the mobile Covid-19 testing sites she set up with her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

The “Formation” singer ramped up her charitable efforts to fight the pandemic with the launch of the #IDIDMYPART campaign, which encourages black communities to prioritize health whilst giving them access to free Covid-19 testing.

Black and white footage posted on her Instagram page Wednesday night showed Houston residents flocking to two middle schools and waiting patiently in their cars to receive free coronavirus testing on May 8 and May 9.

“BEYGOOD MOBILE TESTING,” the caption of her video read.

The clip features an appearance from Houston rapper Paul Wall and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and shows gift bags being handed out as medical staff wait to administer the tests.

Knowles-Lawson said the partnership with the 38-year-old star’s BeyGOOD initiative was a response to the disproportionate deaths in African-American communities.

“We have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by Covid-19,” Knowles-Lawson said in a statement. “It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested.”

The video follows Beyoncé’s donation, in partnership with Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund, of $6 million to coronavirus relief in April.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 1.4 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US and the death toll stands at more than 84,000.

During a surprise appearance on the “One World: Together at Home” concert last month, Beyoncé shared a passionate message about the black communities that have been severely affected by the pandemic.

“Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” she said.

The mother of three concluded her message by urging fans to”stay encouraged” and “protect yourselves.”

“We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world,” she added.