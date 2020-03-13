Billie Eilish postpones St. Louis concert at Enterprise Center

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for Song Of The Year for “Bad Guy” during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Alternative pop artist Billie Eilish has postponed the remaining March dates of her North American tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 18-year-old, five-time Grammy winner took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to make the announcement to her fans.

Fans in the St. Louis area will have to wait another day to see Eilish. She’d been scheduled to perform at Enterprise Center later this month.

The singer said the postponed concerts will be rescheduled and tickets will be honored at that time.

Postponed ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

"i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.” – Billie (2/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020