Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73

FILE – This June 15, 2019 file photo shows John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms. A message posted on Prine’s Twitter page Sunday, March 29, 2020 said the “Angel from Montgomery” singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73. His family announced his death on Tuesday night. Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine’s voice was rough around the edges, particularly after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.

