Charli XCX releases a new album recorded entirely in quarantine

Pop musician Charli XCX dropped her latest album Friday and, amidst a crowded release day, her project stood out.

Why? It was made entirely in quarantine.

“How I’m Feeling Now” is the British singer’s fourth studio album, following the release of 2019’s “Charli.”

All 11 tracks were written and recorded in quarantine, and the videos were made while isolating, too.

Charli XCX first announced the album on April 6, in a video conference with fans via Zoom.

“During this quarantine time period, I have found that for me my positivity goes hand in hand with being creative. I really need to be creative to feel happy, to feel comfortable, and to make sure my mental health is staying on track,” she said.

The album, she continued, would be very DIY, very “indicative of the times we’re in,” she said at the time.

She planned on only using the tools she had at her fingertips — people she could reach online, whatever she had in her house, to make the music, artwork and videos.

Charli XCX also involved fans in the process, having an open call for beats and asking fans for input on certain aspects of the project over social media.