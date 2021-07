ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will be well represented at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Variety reported Berkeley native Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony on September 19.

Plus Reginald Hudlin, an East St. Louis native, is the show’s executive producer.

Cedric the Entertainer issued a statement that reads in part, “I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”