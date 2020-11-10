Sean Connery’s 007 handgun is up for auction, expected to go for $200,000

ST. LOUIS – Just one week after the death of actor Sean Connery, Hollywood’s Julien’s Auctions has announced it’s selling the iconic 007 gun used by Connery himself in the first James Bond film.

The semi-automatic Walther PP handgun used in Doctor No is expected to sell for up to $200,000 at auction.

It’s estimated to outsell other top items in the same Icons and Idols: Hollywood auction, such as Tom Cruise’s helmet from Top Gun and one of former first lady Michelle Obama’s dresses.

That auction is set for December 3.