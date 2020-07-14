Tamera Mowry-Housley leaving ‘The Real’ after six seasons

Tamera Mowry-Housley kept it real on Monday when she made a big announcement.

The former child star turned co-host of the popular talk show, “The Real” revealed that she will not be returning to the show.

Mowry-Housley shared the news on her Instagram with the caption, “For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real.”

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

She noted in her caption that she didn’t intend to make the announcement on Monday, while grieving the loss of her friend, Naya Rivera.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” Mowry-Housley wrote.

The news of her exit comes after co-host Amanda Seales’ departure in June.

The show’s remaining co-hosts are Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love.