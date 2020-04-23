Tom Selleck gives a rare interview on fame, family and why he quit ‘Magnum P.I.’

Tom Selleck was one of the hottest stars of the 1980s when he suddenly quit his hit show, “Magnum P.I.”

The fame got to be a bit much, he recalled recently.

“I quit ‘Magnum,’ not because I didn’t like it or I was tired of it,” Selleck told People magazine. “I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn’t have one.”

The 75-year-old actor has opened up in a rare interview about life on his Ventura, California, ranch and the rigors of being a celebrity.

Selleck first rose to fame on the crime drama, which ran on CBS from 1980 to 1988.

A self-professed “fairly private person,” Selleck wasn’t a huge fan of the Hollywood lifestyle.

“I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person, but until you’ve lived it, there’s no way to understand it,” he told People. “I had a feeling of, ‘I don’t think I’m cut out for this.'”

Rather it’s his family that Selleck treasures: his wife of 33 years, Jillie; their 31-year-old daughter Hannah; and Kevin, his 54-year-old son with first wife Jacqueline Ray.

“My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” Selleck said.

Not that he’s done in the industry.

Selleck stars in another CBS drama, “Blue Bloods,” which is now in its 10th season.

“I’m proud of my work, I still love what I do, and I have my family,” Selleck said. “I’ve been enormously fortunate.”