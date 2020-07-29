Watch St. Louis Magazine’s A-List awards hosted by Glenn Zimmerman and Margie Ellisor

St. Louis Magazine’s annual A-List Party, presented by Stifel, celebrates the best of the region in dining, culture, shopping, media, and more, as chosen by readers and editors.
This year, to help ensure the safety of guests, the annual A-List celebration will be hosted virtually on Wednesday, July 29, from 6–7 p.m., streaming on stlmag.com and FOX2now.com.
Among the highlights during an hour full of entertainment and awards:
- Emceed by FOX 2′s Glenn Zimmerman and Margie Ellisor
- A special awards presentation to honor Visionary Award recipient Dr. LJ Punch, featuring Stifel chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski
- Appearances from special guests, including award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown, Blues stars Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, St. Louis Aquarium executive director Tami Brown, City Foundry developer Steve Smith, The Muny’s Mike Isaacson and Kwofe Coleman, St. Louis on the Air hostSarah Fenske, comedians Yale Hollander and Rafe Williams, highlights from the always-entertaining We Are Live podcast, and more
- Performances from popular musical acts, including The Urge‘s Steve Ewing, the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, and the Red & Black Brass Band
- Food and drink demonstrations from top chefs and mixologists, including Olive + Oak executive chef Jesse Mendica, Planter’s House co-owner Ted Kilgore, Jilly’s Cupcake & Cafe’s Casey Shiller, as well as appearances by top St. Louis restaurateurs, including Loyrn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box, and Mike Johnson of Sugarfire Smoke House, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Chicken Out, and The Boathouse