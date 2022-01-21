‘What about Jon Hamm?’ St. Louis native stars in Apple TV+ ad

Actor Jon Hamm attends the “No Sudden Move” premiere during the 20th Tribeca Festival at The Battery on Friday, June 18, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS–(KTVI)–Jon Hamm has been a star on screens of all sizes throughout his acting career, thanks to shows like Mad Men, but the St. Louis native who may be the region’s biggest ambassador in Hollywood—sorry Andy Cohen–is humorously bemoaning something he hasn’t been able to do. Land something on Apple TV.

Hamm humorously helms an ad for the streamer that hit social media Friday.

“Hey Apple, did I do something to offend you?” Hamm asks rhetorically while sitting in a dimly lit living room, scrolling through a list of actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland and Tom Hanks, each featured on the platform.

He stares into the camera: “What about Jon Hamm”?

It’s unclear if the stage is being set for a Hamm-Apple TV project. Hamm will be featured in the in 2022 may in the Top Gun sequel which has had its premiere date delayed several times due to the pandemic’s impact on movie theaters.

Adweek reports that the spot will see broadcast time over the weekend during the NFL’s playoff schedule