FOX 2 and KPLR 11 High School Student Shadow Program

The FOX 2 & KPLR 11 Shadow Program is offered for high school juniors and seniors who wish to have the opportunity to learn all aspects of broadcasting as a career.
Participants will be assigned a mentor or leader at the television station that will oversee the participant and their designated department program.
Shadow Program Contact: Mary Hill. Mary.Hill@tvstl.com, 314-213-2222
Participant Requirements:
Junior or Senior status at a local high school looking for the opportunity to learn about various careers in broadcasting.
Participants must:
- Wear professional business attire
- Show up for every scheduled shadow shift on time
- Must provide an academic reference
- Must adhere to station policies while in the shadow program.
- Must provide parental signed consent form before shadow start date.
Duration:
The shadow program is offered at a minimum of 8 hours and maximum of 16 hours per applicant.
Apply here: