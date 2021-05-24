FOX 2 and KPLR 11 High School Student Shadow Program

The FOX 2 & KPLR 11 Shadow Program is offered for high school juniors and seniors who wish to have the opportunity to learn all aspects of broadcasting as a career.

Participants will be assigned a mentor or leader at the television station that will oversee the participant and their designated department program.

Shadow Program Contact: Mary Hill. Mary.Hill@tvstl.com, 314-213-2222

Participant Requirements:

Junior or Senior status at a local high school looking for the opportunity to learn about various careers in broadcasting.

Participants must:

Wear professional business attire

Show up for every scheduled shadow shift on time

Must provide an academic reference

Must adhere to station policies while in the shadow program.

Must provide parental signed consent form before shadow start date.

Duration:

The shadow program is offered at a minimum of 8 hours and maximum of 16 hours per applicant.

Apply here: