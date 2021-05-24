FOX 2 and KPLR 11 High School Student Shadow Program

The FOX 2 & KPLR 11 Shadow Program is offered for high school juniors and seniors who wish to have the opportunity to learn all aspects of broadcasting as a career.

Participants will be assigned a mentor or leader at the television station that will oversee the participant and their designated department program.

Shadow Program Contact:  Mary Hill. Mary.Hill@tvstl.com, 314-213-2222

Participant Requirements:

Junior or Senior status at a local high school looking for the opportunity to learn about various careers in broadcasting.

Participants must:

  • Wear professional business attire
  • Show up for every scheduled shadow shift on time
  • Must provide an academic reference
  • Must adhere to station policies while in the shadow program.
  • Must provide parental signed consent form before shadow start date.

Duration:

The shadow program is offered at a minimum of 8 hours and maximum of 16 hours per applicant.

Apply here: