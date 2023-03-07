FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Remarkable Women for 2023

Remarkable Women 2023

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life. Nearly 200 nominations were submitted for consideration of FOX 2/KPLR 11’s Remarkable Women campaign. Four finalists were selected.

Throughout March which is Women’s History Month, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will highlight the four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named the St. Louis winner and receive a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice. One woman from all Nexstar markets will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

The local finalists will be announced on FOX 2 News in the Morning around 8:15 a.m., 11 a.m. during Studio STL at Noon, and during News 11 at 4 p.m. each Tuesday in March.