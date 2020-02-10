FOX 2’s Remarkable Women For 2020

FOX 2 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.
Leading up to International Women’s Day, FOX 2 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
One woman will be named FOX 2’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!
|Mavis Merritt
St. Louis
Mavis Merritt has been giving back to the St. Louis community since she was a teenager.Read More…
|Marian McCord
Oakville
She lost her son to suicide and vowed to turn a tragedy into something positive. Read More…
|Judy Bentley
St. Louis
Judy Bentley is the founder of Community Health and Partnership Services Read More…
| Finalist #4
To be announced.