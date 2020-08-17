Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
New SSM Health SLU Hospital opens in two weeks, offers a new patient experience
Video
Top Stories
California border businesses fear another month of travel restrictions
Video
Police: Armed ex-boyfriend hid in trunk of woman’s car, slipped into back seat to kidnap her
University of Missouri releases new COVID-19 restrictions and a symptom-tracking app
DHS inspector general calls border wall ‘outdated’ in report critical of CBP spending
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Collinsville School District switches to virtual learning after COVID 19 restrictions place on the Metro East area
Top Stories
‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics
Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers as Metro East faces new restrictions
Video
Covid-19 is now the No. 3 cause of death in the US
Missouri COVID update: 7-day average of cases goes up, case-fatality rate ticks down
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Company helping businesses reopen safely during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Virtual field trips from Forest Park Forever
Video
Top Stories
Forget superstition, August 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day
Video
The impact of COVID-19 on New Zealand
Video
Money Saver: Snag an exclusive deal on this Digital Infrared No Contact Thermometer
Tim’s Travels: Walk over a shark tank at the St. Louis Aquarium
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Former Virginia Tech swimmer in Hong Kong, waiting for shot at Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Blues beat Canucks in OT, 3-2 in game 3
TKO: The Cardinals Kids
Video
Rookie Ramirez allows Four Homers, White Sox pound Cards, 7-2
Prep Football Preview: Festus HS featuring new coach A.J. Ofodile
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesdays heads to French Lick Resort
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
New SSM Health SLU Hospital opens in two weeks, offers a new patient experience
Video
Top Stories
University of Missouri releases new COVID-19 restrictions and a symptom-tracking app
Top Stories
O’Connell’s Pub reopens, with patio seating
Video
Representatives return to Jefferson City to try again with anti-crime bills
Video
Collinsville School District switches to virtual learning after COVID 19 restrictions place on the Metro East area
Billboards start coming down near Washington Park Cemetery after year-long court battle
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Health
Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers as Metro East faces new restrictions
Video
Popular
Collinsville School District switches to virtual learning after COVID 19 restrictions place on the Metro East area
Young woman rescued from rapids at Rockford Beach in House Springs, Missouri
Video
Weather
How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
Cardinals fans can now have a cardboard cutout of themselves in Busch Stadium
New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
Missouri COVID update: 7-day average of cases goes up, case-fatality rate ticks down