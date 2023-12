ST. LOUIS – Caryn Dugan is an expert and makes swaps and substitutes that turn out just downright delicious.

You won’t miss the milk in this eggnog recipe. She showed Chelsea how to make the tastiest and healthiest eggnog! Let’s face it, it is not just for vegans! Cheers!

cpbl-stl.com

Here’s the eggnog recipe!

Check out the Doc and Chef Series too!