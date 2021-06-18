ST. LOUIS– Pregnant women should stay out of the heat. An OBGYN with Missouri Baptist is warning that dangerous heat brings heightened risk to expectant mothers.

Doctors say extreme temperatures can increase the risk of delivering a baby early, having a baby with a low birth weight, and even infant mortality.

“It can lead to pre-term contractions for moms that are in their third trimester and the second trimester but when you’re pregnant your body temperatures is already up even in the first trimester and your body’s already using lots of water and things like that for your body to kind of keep that pregnancy going,” says Dr. Heather Lopez, OBGYN at Missouri Baptist.

The body will naturally take steps to cool down in the heat but that’s more difficult for pregnant woman.

“They dont cool down as fast as someone like you and me that’s not pregnant and so i always tell patients youre going to be outside to make sure that your doing things to make sure to cool down., so carrying an umbrella standing in the shade make sure you have a mister,” says Dr. Lopez.

Kendra Whittle of Creve Coeur is expecting her third child and says the heat is getting to her.

“This is the first time i’ve been pregnant where I’m really going to go through the dog days so of summer,” says Whittle. “I love to be outside i love to play outside i love to exercise outside and i’ve noticed when i’m sitting the direct sunlight like under my deck that it can get to be a lot even after 15 to 20 minutes.”

Doctors say it is recommended that pregnant women drink at least 100 ounces of water a day and use sunscreen with a 30 SPF while outside.